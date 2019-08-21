Former Top Officials At Uzbek Labor Migration Agency Get Stiff Prison Terms For Graft

TASHKENT -- Several former top officials of Uzbekistan's Labor Migration Agency have been sentenced to lengthy prison terms on corruption charges.

The Central Asian nation's Supreme Court announced on August 20 that the agency’s former chief, Ravshan Ibragimov, and his former deputy, Ulugbek Nazarov, each were sentenced a day earlier to 12 years in prison.

Two more former agency officials, Alijon Abdullaev and Ozod Makhsudov, were sentenced to 11 years in prison each.

The court also barred the four men from working at official posts and financial positions for three years after serving their terms.

The former top leaders of the agency were arrested in October 2018 and charged with massive bribery while arranging Uzbek labor migrants' trips to South Korea, money laundering, and illegal use of information obtained from computers.