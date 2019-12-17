Forty Days Of Darkness: Winter In Russia’s Arctic Capital

The picture was taken on December 11 at 11:32 a.m. as the sun neared its highest point just below the horizon.

Every year from December 2 until January 11 the Russian city endures the darkness of the polar night.

The 52-year old says he loves Murmansk for the fishing and freedom the surrounding wilderness offers but after living his whole life in the city he’s “a bit tired” of the winter dark.

Since 1989, Murmansk’s population has dropped from 468,000 people to just 292,000 now.

Murmansk was founded as Romanov-on-Murman in 1916, when Tsar Nicholas II sought an ice-free port that would allow war supplies to be shipped in from Russia’s allies. Within months of the city’s founding, revolution swept the tsar from power and the city was renamed Murmansk. In World War II, Murmansk again became vital for the U.S.S.R and its Western allies delivering materiel and aid for the Red Army. In 1941, Murmansk’s defenders held off attacks from German and Finnish forces, but the city was largely wiped out by Nazi air raids.

Most buildings in the city date from the Soviet period, when a hectic era of reconstruction and the founding of a nearby naval base pushed the population of Murmansk to its peak of nearly half a million people.

A taxi driver told RFE/RL he slept “whenever he felt like it” during the weeks of winter darkness.

The rail freight industry is one of the few major employers left in the city after the fishing industry was decimated due to Western economic sanctions and tangled Russian customs rules.

Sights like this are driving one booming industry in the region.

Since 2014, when Russia’s ruble plunged in value, local tour guide Mihail Tochilov says Chinese tourism to the Murmansk Oblast has spiked dramatically.

In 2018, 64,000 foreign tourists -- most of them from China, visited Murmansk to glimpse the northern lights. That's up from just some 200 Chinese tourists in 2013.

When RFE/RL asked this young woman why she had chosen Russia’s Arctic over nearby Norway or Finland, she replied immediately “cheap!” then hooked her fingers together to say “and the two countries [Russia and China] are good friends.”

All pictures in this gallery were shot with an iPhone 11 pro with the “night mode” enabled to allow handheld photography in the dark.

In the 1990s, Russian scientists deployed a giant mirror in space to test the feasibility of bouncing sunlight back down to Earth to illuminate Arctic towns like Murmansk.

Although the initial experiment to put an "artificial moon" into orbit was a success, a second prototype suffered a mishap and, amidst the economic chaos of the late 1990s in Russia, the project had to be abandoned.