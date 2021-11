In Photos: 200 Years Of Russian Writer Fyodor Dostoyevsky

7 Dostoyevsky in 1876.



In 1867, Dostoyevsky married Anna Snitkina, whom he had hired as a secretary to help him finish a novel. She would later manage his business affairs.



"Above all, don't lie to yourself. The man who lies to himself and listens to his own lie comes to a point that he cannot distinguish the truth within him, or around him, and so loses all respect for himself and for others. And having no respect he ceases to love." -- Dostoyevsky, The Brothers Karamazov