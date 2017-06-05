Georgia, Azerbaijan, Turkey Launch Military Drills Near Tbilisi

Georgia, Azerbaijan, and Turkey have launched joint military drills near Tbilisi.

The drills began on June 5 at Georgia’s Vaziani military base and will end on June 14, the Georgian Defense Ministry said.

The ministry said forces from the three neighboring countries will coordinate and conduct special operation drills, including ground and air exercises.

This is the third time the trilateral exercises are being held, with the first being in 2009. The previous drills were held in Turkey.

On May 23, the defense ministers of Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Turkey held the fifth trilateral defense ministerial summit in Georgia's southwestern city of Batumi and discussed joint military cooperation and security measures for regional economic projects.

Based on reporting by civil.ge and Interfax

