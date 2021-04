TBILISI -- Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili says he has tested positive for the coronavirus and is in isolation.

Garibashvili wrote on Facebook on April 6 that he feels "good" and continues to work remotely despite the positive test result.

In the last 24 hours, 897 new cases of COVID-19 were registered in the South Caucasus nation.

As of April 6, the total number of registered cases in Georgia is 284,958, with deaths from the illness at 3,832.