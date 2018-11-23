I Coined The Catchphrase: Looking Back On A 'Rose Revolution'

When bogus parliamentary election results in Georgia prompted a wave of protesters led by the country’s youth to flood central Tbilisi on November 3, 2003, no one knew what to expect. Twenty days later, the thousands who had gathered daily got what they had quickly come to feel they deserved: the resignation of President Eduard Shevardnadze. Natia Zambakhidze, a journalist at private Rustavi TV, found herself in the middle of one of the most dramatic events to shake the world emerging from the collapse of the Soviet Union. Fifteen years later, the woman who coined the phrase “Rose Revolution” recalls how quickly the protests grew, even in the cold and drizzle of Tbilisi in late autumn. “This revolution was about corruption, kleptocracy, autocracy, power outages, economic hardship. There was no perspective,” Zambakhidze, now the director of RFE/RL’s Georgian Service, says. "The younger generation wanted to steer where the country was going. There had been no hope, no sense of direction, everything was kind of gloomy. But there was that feeling, that people have power, they can change something, and that those who are in power must listen." Georgia, located strategically in the heart of Eurasia and crisscrossed with pipelines carrying Caspian oil and gas to Europe, pulled itself out from under the umbrella of the Soviet Union in 1991. A military coup in January 1992 toppled President Zviad Gamsakhurdia, a dissident scholar and writer, replacing him with former Soviet Foreign Minister Eduard Shevarnadze in an acting capacity until he was formally elected in 1995.

Shevardnadze’s administration was almost immediately wracked by defeat to Russian-backed separatists in Abkhazia, in western Georgia, and ethnic conflict in South Ossetia, in the country's north. Adding to the instability, the economy stagnated, infrastructure decayed, and allegations circulated of widespread state corruption. Zambakhidze says Georgians dared to hope for change with the November 2, 2003, parliamentary elections, only to have it pulled out from under them after results raised suspicions of widespread vote rigging. “It started right after the elections. Exit polls showed that the opposition had a lot of the vote, but the results that were released were different. But it wasn’t just the exit polls, it was also the mood of the people and the electorate,” Zambakhidze says. "Our impressions were far from the reality the government was telling the people." While many were on edge, the protesters stepped up the pressure. Their choice of weapon on the front lines? Flowers, which they passed out to soldiers confronting the crowds.