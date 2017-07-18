Georgia-Russia Standoff Over Tbilisi-Moscow Flights Ends

Flights from Tbilisi to Moscow have returned to normal after two days of restrictions imposed by the Russian Transport Ministry on Georgian Airways.

The ministry imposed the restrictions on July 15 due to Georgia's refusal to allow Russian carrier Ural Airlines to conduct flights to Tbilisi from the Zhukovsky airport near Moscow.

Georgian Airways director Givi Davitashvili said on July 17 that Russian restrictions were lifted after Georgian aviation authorities agreed to allow Ural Airlines to fly from Zhukovsky.

Georgian Airways has been the only Georgian airline company conducting flights between Tbilisi and Moscow since 2014.

Russia maintains that Zhukovsky, which opened in May 2016, is not a Moscow airport because it is under the formal authority of Ramenskoye, a town outside the capital.

However, Tajik and Israeli aviation authorities have claimed Zhukovsky was Moscow's fourth international airport and that had led to an increase in flights from Moscow to their countries.

Georgian aviation authorities had not allowed Ural Airlines to conduct flights from the airport since May, citing similar reasons.

With reporting by apsny, RIA, and TASS

