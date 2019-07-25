Georgia, Ukraine Do More With Less For Leading Spots In Global Innovation Index

Ukraine and Georgia, as well as Bulgaria are among the leaders of their respective income groups in the UN’s Global Innovation Index 2019 that was released on July 24.



In the report, the UN’s intellectual property agency says Georgia and Ukraine “performed above expectations” for their level of economic development.



Ukraine ranked second and Georgia ranked third for economic innovation in the lower-middle income bracket.



Georgia was among those mentioned whose economy outperforms in innovation relative to its gross domestic product, “catching up with innovation leaders more quickly” than its peers.



Bulgaria placed third in the upper-middle income bracket among 34 countries for innovation.



Russia’s Lomonosov Moscow State University was recognized as a top 10 university among middle-income economies.



Moscow also ranked 33rd as a technology cluster.



Bulgaria ranked 27th in Europe, whereas Ukraine ranked 32. Georgia was fourth in the North Africa and Western Asia region.



Globally, Switzerland ranked first, followed by Sweden, the United States, the Netherlands, and Britain.