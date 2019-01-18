Former Georgian Wrestler Stripped Of 2012 Olympic Silver Medal For Doping Violations

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has stripped Davit Modzmanashvili of the silver medal he won while competing for Georgia at the 2012 Olympic Games in London because of doping violations.

The IOC said in a statement on January 17 that a re-analysis of samples given during the Games by the 32-year-old, who has competed for Uzbekistan since 2017, tested positive for the banned substance chlorodehydromethyltestosterone aka Oral Turinabol.

"The athlete, Davit Modzmanashvili, has the medal obtained in the Men’s Freestyle Wrestling 120kg event withdrawn and is ordered to return it," the IOC said in the statement.

Within the framework of the re-analysis program, which is being implemented by the International Testing Agency, samples from London are being tested under new scientific methods that can detect substances that previous methods were not able to find.

Modzmanashvili was disqualified from the 120-kilogram freestyle class and faces being banned by the United World Wrestling governing body.

Modzmanashvili lost to Artur Taymazov of Uzbekistan in the 2012 gold medal bout.

Taymazov also won the title in 2008 in Beijing, but was later stripped of the gold medal for doping infractions.

The statute of limitations for retesting for the London Games is 2020, the IOC said.

With reporting by Reuters and AP