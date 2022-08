9 A worker fills bags with coal at Hans Engelke Energie, a heating products company, in Berlin on August 10.



In August, the head of Hans Engelke Energie told AFP new customers had arrived en masse this year for cheap coal and wood products and that he had postponed his holidays to keep up with demand. “Those who heat with gas but who still have a [coal-burning] stove at home now all want to have coal,” he said.