More German Women Identified Among IS Suspects Detained In Iraq

The German Foreign Ministry confirmed it has identified two more German women among a group of suspected female members of the Islamic State (IS) extremist group captured in Iraq.

The ministry said the women were identified after officials from the German Embassy in Baghdad visited the northern city of Mosul, where the suspects were being held.

Iraqi security forces said they had detained a total of 20 foreign female fighters after liberating Mosul from IS militants this month.

It brings the total number of German women identified to four.

German officials have already confirmed that a 16-year-old, identified as Linda W., and another woman were among the suspected female fighters captured by Iraqi forces.

German prosecutors said on July 24 that they were investigating Linda W. on suspicion of membership in a foreign terrorist organization.

After running away from home following her conversion to Islam a year ago, Linda W. said she regretted her decision and just wanted “to go home to my family,” German media reported.

Based on reporting by dpa and Reuters