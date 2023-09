7 Vasiliy, a 53-year-old volunteer, and his colleague recover the body of Russian soldier. "We gather up their bodies. We arrange exchanges for our prisoners who are alive. And for the bodies of our boys," Vasiliy said. "You know, so that a mother can go and visit the cemetery."



The group of volunteers recovered nine bodies that will be sent for forensic examination before being exchanged for Ukrainian POWs and the deceased.