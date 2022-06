10 Nila Zelinska cries as she stands in the ruins of her home, holding a doll that belonged to her granddaughter.



When Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, it triggered one of the largest humanitarian crises in Europe's recent history with an estimated 12.8 million people displaced, most of whom have not left the country. The UN calls this situation dire. "Internally displaced people, the majority of whom are women and children, have lost everything they had – their homes and belongings, their livelihoods, their support networks, and in many cases, their loved ones. Many of them face shortages of food, water, basic items and energy, and lack access to health services and medication."