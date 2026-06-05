'Help On The Way': US House Passes Sweeping Ukraine Support Bill After Months Of Gridlock

WASHINGTON -- In a rare display of bipartisan cooperation and a rebuke to the administration's approach toward Ukraine, the US House of Representatives approved a sweeping Ukraine aid and Russia sanctions package, with 18 Republicans joining Democrats to pass legislation that Republican leadership had sought to keep off the floor.

The Ukraine Support Act passed 226-195 after supporters overcame months of resistance through a discharge petition -- one of the most difficult procedural mechanisms available in Congress.

The vote marks the first comprehensive Ukraine-support legislation to pass the House during the 119th Congress and underscores growing unease among some Republicans over the administration's handling of Russia's war against Ukraine.

The measure passed late on June 4 authorizes more than $1 billion in assistance for Ukraine, up to $8 billion in military financing loans, support for reconstruction efforts, aid to Baltic allies, and a new package of sanctions targeting Russia's financial, energy, mining, and government sectors.

Political, Symbolic Victory For Ukraine Backers

While the bill's prospects remain uncertain in the Republican-controlled Senate, where leaders have largely deferred to President Donald Trump's position on Russia sanctions, supporters described the vote as a significant political and symbolic victory.

“It was a choice between advancing freedom, democracy, and the rule of law or accepting a world where might makes right," Representative Gregory Meeks, the top Democrat on the House Foreign Affairs Committee and the bill's sponsor, told reporters after the vote.

"Today's bipartisan vote demonstrates the House stands on the right side of history.”

The legislation arrives at a pivotal moment in the war. US military assistance has slowed dramatically since Trump returned to office in January 2025, while diplomatic efforts to end the conflict have stalled. Russia continues to press military operations despite heavy losses, and Ukraine has rejected Kremlin demands that it surrender territory it has successfully defended since Moscow's full-scale invasion in 2022.

For many supporters, the vote represented an attempt by Congress to reassert its role in shaping US foreign policy.

“We all want this war to end. The question is, how?" Meeks said during debate on the House floor. He argued that Ukraine must negotiate "from a position of strength and not weakness.”

Bipartisan Effort Ends Congressional Gridlock

The bill's path to passage reflected both the persistence of Ukraine's supporters and the erosion of Republican consensus around the administration's Ukraine policy.

Representative Kevin Kiley of California provided the decisive signature on the discharge petition in May, becoming the 218th member needed to force a vote.

“We made it clear that the US will continue to stand with the Ukrainian people and provide the material support necessary for their self-defense," Kiley told reporters after the vote. "We made it equally clear that Russia will pay a severe price for its unprovoked aggression and ongoing violence.”

Representative Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania, co-chair of the Congressional Ukraine Caucus, described the vote as only the beginning of a broader campaign to move the legislation through Congress.

"Help is on the way," Fitzpatrick said. "This is the beginning. It is not the end."

He vowed to pressure senators to take up the legislation, arguing that support for Ukraine must be demonstrated through votes rather than rhetoric. "Don't tell me you support Ukraine. Show me you support Ukraine. Put your vote where your mouth is."

Representative Don Bacon of Nebraska framed the issue in stark moral terms. "If there ever was a good versus evil, this is it," Bacon said, describing Ukraine's struggle as a defense of democracy against Russian aggression.

Invoking former President Ronald Reagan, Bacon added: "Mr. Putin, get the hell out of Ukraine."

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi also threw her support behind the measure, arguing that backing Ukraine serves broader US strategic interests. "Supporting Ukraine is not only about Ukraine. It is about deterring aggression everywhere. It is about standing up to authoritarianism," Pelosi said.

She also noted that a large share of US assistance funding ultimately benefits American industry and workers. "Well over 70 percent of US funding allocated to Ukraine is spent in the United States."

The vote came only a day after another group of House Republicans joined Democrats to pass a separate resolution limiting US military involvement against Iran without congressional authorization -- another indication of growing willingness among some lawmakers to challenge both party leadership and the White House on foreign policy matters.

Ukraine Welcomes Vote As Senate Battle Looms

Kyiv welcomed the House action as a significant demonstration of continued bipartisan support.

Ukraine's ambassador to the United States, Olha Stefanishyna, described the vote as "an important step forward" and said it reflected enduring congressional backing for Ukraine's defense.

Speaking after the vote, she cautioned against assuming the legislative battle is over.

“Let's take one step at a time," Stefanishyna told RFE/RL. "It is really important to stop for a second and thank the 220-plus members of the House who came out today and made sure that support for Ukraine is there.”

The next step for supporters is to move the legislation through the Senate. To become law, the Ukraine Support Act must be introduced, receive a vote, pass the upper chamber, and then be sent to the president's desk.

In the coming weeks, supporters are expected to focus on building bipartisan backing and securing Senate co-sponsors to increase pressure on Senate leadership to bring the measure forward.

Supporters now face a much steeper challenge in the Senate. Republican leaders there have repeatedly declined to advance sanctions legislation despite bipartisan backing. Senate Majority Leader John Thune has largely aligned himself with Trump's approach, while the White House has sought to retain direct control over sanctions policy.

Still, supporters argue the House vote sends an unmistakable signal both to Moscow and to US allies.

Representative Marcy Kaptur, co-chair of the Congressional Ukraine Caucus, called the vote "an act of hope" and said lawmakers had effectively "lit a candle for liberty." "The nation of Ukraine is fighting against a nation six times its size and wants to be free," she said.

Representative Bill Keating argued that the US has a special obligation to Ukraine because of security assurances offered under the 1994 Budapest Memorandum, under which Kyiv surrendered its nuclear arsenal. "If we can't honor the agreements we have now, how can we ever honor any agreement in the future?" Keating said.

Symbolic Victory Or Turning Point?

In response to an RFE/RL question about the message Congress was sending Russian President Vladimir Putin, Representative Salud Carbajal offered one of the night's strongest statements.

“The message we're sending to Putin is that we stand with Ukraine," Carbajal said. "We stand in a bipartisan way, and we're going to continue to stand with Ukraine until Ukraine defeats Russia.”

Asked by RFE/RL what would be required to transform the vote into actual policy, Meeks emphasized the next legislative hurdle. "We've got a lot more to do," he said. "We need to make sure that we get a vote" in the Senate and ultimately place legislation on the president's desk.

Whether the Ukraine Support Act ultimately becomes law remains uncertain. Senate Republicans have shown little appetite for confronting the White House on Ukraine policy, and Trump has repeatedly signaled skepticism toward additional aid and sanctions.

Yet the significance of the vote extends beyond the legislation itself.

After months of congressional paralysis and growing questions about Washington's commitment to Kyiv, supporters succeeded in assembling a bipartisan coalition capable of bypassing leadership and forcing action.

For Ukraine's advocates, that alone carries strategic importance.

“The Ukraine Support Act will help ensure a free, sovereign, and prosperous Ukraine," said Daniel Balson of Razom for Ukraine. "That will make America safer, strengthen our allies, and remind our adversaries that aggression carries costs and freedom is worth defending.”

The House vote may not immediately change US policy. But it offered the clearest indication yet that support for Ukraine remains alive in Congress -- and that some Republicans are increasingly willing to challenge both their party leadership and the White House in defense of that position.