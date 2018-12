Why Russia's New Year Looks Like Christmas

2

A 1912 Christmas postcard of a woman and her pint-sized tree. Christmas traditions such as the decorated tree were introduced to Russia from Europe around 200 years ago, and were gradually taken up by Russia's wealthy. But the lower classes were apparently less fond of the holiday. Pravda, the Soviet propaganda mouthpiece, reported that each year workers' children "peered enviously through the window at the tree glittering with multicolored lights and the rich children who were merry around it."