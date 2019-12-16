Hungary's Low-Cost Wizz Air Expands Into Armenia

Wizz Air, Hungary's low-cost airline, is expanding into Armenia with flights from Vilnius and Vienna to Yerevan's Zvartnots International Airport.



The airline's managers said on December 16 in Yerevan that the new flights will begin operating in April 2020.



The former Soviet republic is quickly becoming a destination for travelers as the government looks to open its economy to tourism.



Tatevik Revazian, chairwoman of Armenia's Civil Aviation Committee, said on December 16 that while it usually takes years to bring an airline to Armenia, the committee moved quickly to finalize the deal with Wizz Air to take advantage of low-cost flights.



Earlier in October, Ryanair, another European low-cost airline, announced four twice-weekly routes between Yerevan and the Italian cities of Milan and Rome. Those routes are expected to start operating in January.

Based on reporting by Reuters and Tert.am