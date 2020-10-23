'Infinite Possibilities': Disabled Belarusians Take To The Streets To Call For New Election

Belarusians with disabilities carried flowers and the banned white-red-white flags of the opposition as they peacefully paraded through the streets of Minsk on October 22 during an opposition event called the "March of People With Infinite Possibilities."



Participants demanded the resignation of authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka and that a new, fair presidential election be held after the August 9 vote was widely seen as being marred by irregularities and fraud.