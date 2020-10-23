Accessibility links

logo-print logo-print
All RFE/RL sites
Search
Previous Next
Breaking News
Belarus

'Infinite Possibilities': Disabled Belarusians Take To The Streets To Call For New Election

Belarusians with disabilities carried flowers and the banned white-red-white flags of the opposition as they peacefully paraded through the streets of Minsk on October 22 during an opposition event called the "March of People With Infinite Possibilities."

Participants demanded the resignation of authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka and that a new, fair presidential election be held after the August 9 vote was widely seen as being marred by irregularities and fraud.
People take part in the &quot;March of People With Infinite Possibilities,&quot; an opposition event/rally held by disabled people, in Independence Square, Minsk, October 22, 2020.
1 People take part in the "March of People With Infinite Possibilities," an opposition event/rally held by disabled people, in Independence Square, Minsk, October 22, 2020.
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
Disabled people march during an opposition rally in Minsk on October 22. The poster reads: &quot;Everybody (you, too) knows the truth.&quot;
9 Disabled people march during an opposition rally in Minsk on October 22. The poster reads: "Everybody (you, too) knows the truth."
10
11
12
16x9 Image

RFE/RL's Belarus Service

RFE/RL's Belarus Service is one of the leading providers of news and analysis to Belarusian audiences in their own language. It is a bulwark against pervasive Russian propaganda and defies the government’s virtual monopoly on domestic broadcast media.

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG