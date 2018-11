1 The New Safe Confinement (NSC) was designed to prevent further radiation leaks from Ukraine's stricken Chernobyl nuclear power plant. It took two weeks in November 2016 to slide the massive steel structure into position. At a height of 109 meters and a length of 257 meters, the shield is the world’s largest movable metal structure. It covers the crumbling concrete sarcophagus that encased Chernobyl's reactor number four where an explosion in April 1986 spewed tons of radiation across Europe.