14 Another of the images leaked to MBK shows a banner of Stalin (top right). A church spokesman later confirmed the authenticity of the images, addressing the inclusion of a man responsible for the deaths of millions of Soviets and the closure or demolition of hundreds of churches and monasteries by telling state media: "Not everyone likes [the image of Stalin], maybe many of our relatives were unjustly repressed [under his rule], including mine. But we can’t tear this page out of history."