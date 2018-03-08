Women Of The World, Unite! International Women's Day In Soviet-Era Posters

Although it arose from the women's movement in several countries over 100 years ago, International Women's Day took on a life of its own in the Soviet Union. March 8 evolved from a day of action for equal rights into an occasion when men were expected (and often obligated) to show their appreciation with flowers and gifts.
In this gallery of Soviet-era posters and cards, the focus varies widely, from women's achievements to colorful celebrations of spring, motherhood, and international friendship.
(Originally published on March 7, 2013; public domain images primarily from retropost.ru.)
