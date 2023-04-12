Iran
Imprisoned Iranian-British National Raouf Slams Tehran For Taking Foreign Bargaining Chips
Iranian-British dual national Mehran Raouf, imprisoned at Tehran's Evin prison, has criticized Tehran's treatment of prisoners who hold foreign passports and accused it of using them as bargaining chips.
In a letter published on the activist HRANA news agency on April 12, Raouf said political prisoners, women's rights activists, environmental activists, and labor activists are held because of their differing beliefs and convictions, as well as for protesting against the oppressive policies and laws in the country.
Raouf, a labor activist who was sentenced to more than 10 years in prison in August 2021 for participating in the management of an "illegal group" and to eight months in prison for "propaganda activities" against the regime, said Iranian authorities deny dual-national prisoners their citizenship rights without valid reasons.
The 65-year-old also emphasized that temporary leave and conditional release are rarely granted to dual-national prisoners, and they are not eligible for Iran’s leader's recent amnesty order.
“This clear discrimination and oppression are not unfamiliar to us, who have lived under the rule of the Islamic republic for over 40 years," he wrote.
"Many of us, including political prisoners, women’s rights activists, environmental activists, and workers rights activists are imprisoned on charges of having different beliefs and opinions and protesting against wrong and dictatorial policies and laws. We stand in solidarity with the nationwide protests, demanding the unconditional release of all political prisoners."
In recent years, Iranian authorities have jailed dozens of dual nationals, including journalists, academics, and human rights defenders.
Rights activists accuse Iran of trying to win concessions from other countries through such arrests. Tehran, which does not recognize dual nationality, denies holding people for political reasons.
In February, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's ordered the pardoning of some prisoners as the government faces one of the biggest threats to the Islamic leadership since the revolution in 1979 over the September 2022 death of Mahsa Amini while in police custody for an alleged head scarf violation.
State media quoted Sadegh Rahimi, the deputy of the judiciary, as saying that in order to be pardoned, the accused must "express regret for their activities and give a written commitment not to repeat those activities."
Reports also indicate that Khamenei's amnesty order does not include dual-national prisoners and those accused of "corruption on Earth," a charge that many of those arrested in the recent nationwide protests over Amini's death are facing and which could carry the death penalty.
Iranian security forces have taken some 40 foreign nationals into custody during the current wave of unrest, often without revealing any charges.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Jailed Iranian Activist's Lawyer Says Client Faces New Charges
Sahand Nourmohammadzadeh, who was detained during recent nationwide protests, faces two new charges of "spreading lies" and "disturbing public opinion," according to his defense attorney Hamed Ahmadi.
The new charges emerged after the release of an audio file in which Nourmohammadzadeh detailed his experience of torture during detention.
Nourmohammadzadeh told the BBC's Persian Service earlier this month that his initial trial lasted only seven minutes and he had been subjected to torture and mock executions throughout his arrest and imprisonment.
Following the release of the audio file, Nourmohammadzadeh was transferred to a solitary confinement cell at the Rajai Shahr prison.
Ahmadi told the Emtedad website that since his client's transfer to solitary confinement, he has had no news about Nourmohammadzadeh and that Rajai Shahr prison officials have denied any contact between the prisoner and his family or attorney.
Nourmohammadzadeh was arrested on October 4 during nationwide protests in front of his home in the Iranian capital of Tehran.
On November 7, Tehran's Revolutionary Court sentenced him to death on charges of "waging war against God through destruction and setting fire to public property, inciting to commit crimes against national security, and disrupting public order and tranquility by participating in gatherings."
However, after the country's Supreme Court ordered Nourmohammadzadeh's case to be referred to a parallel branch of the Revolutionary Court, his lawyer announced the cancellation of his client's death sentence on March 30. The charge of "waging war against God" against the political prisoner still remains.
The death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini on September 16 prompted tens of thousands of Iranians to take to the streets to demand more freedoms and women's rights in the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
The Islamic republic's judiciary has executed four detained protesters in trials that lacked fair conditions, according to numerous rights groups. Furthermore, several reports have emerged detailing torture, violence, and sexual assaults against detainees taken into custody during the protests.
Human rights groups have decried the push for harsh sentences, noting that political prisoners in Iran are already deprived of many of their rights, including access to their chosen defense attorney.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
The Farda Briefing: Iran, Saudi Arabia Move To Implement Agreement On Restoring Ties
I'm RFE/RL correspondent Golnaz Esfandiari. Here's what I've been following during the past week and what I'm watching for in the days ahead.
The Big Issue
Iran appears to be making headway toward renewing official ties with Saudi Arabia and Persian Gulf states that in some cases have been publicly avoiding Tehran for decades.
The foreign ministers of Iran and Saudi Arabia held talks in Beijing on April 6 in a significant step toward restoring diplomatic relations, which were cut in 2016 after protesters attacked Saudi diplomatic missions in Iran following Riyadh’s execution of prominent Saudi Shi'ite cleric Sheikh Nimr al-Nimr.
Iran also accepted an invitation from Saudi King Salman for President Ebrahim Raisi to visit Riyadh, while Tehran said it will send a similar invitation to the Saudi king. Meanwhile, a Saudi delegation traveled to Iran on April 9 to discuss the reopening of the embassy in Tehran and a consulate in Mashhad. The trip came as Iranian media reported on April 8 that a street sign near the Saudi consulate in Mashhad provocatively named after Sheikh al-Nimr had been quietly removed. An Iranian delegation also arrived in Saudi Arabia on April 12 to pave the way for the reopening of Iranian diplomatic missions there.
Iran is meanwhile taking steps to improve ties with other countries in the region, naming an ambassador to the United Arab Emirates (U.A.E.) and working to decrease tensions with Egypt and Bahrain.
Why It Matters: Iran and Saudi Arabia appear to be pursuing implementation of last month’s Chinese-brokered agreement, possibly clearing the way for Tehran to de-escalate tensions with other countries that followed Riyadh’s lead on a rupture seven years ago.
What's Next: Tehran and Riyadh could move surprisingly swiftly toward normalization, but it’s no sure thing. Abdolrasool Divsallar, a visiting professor at the Catholic University of Milan (UCSC), told me that the political environment between the two regional rivals could encourage the start of military and security talks within months.
But Divsallar also warned that opponents at home and abroad could still undermine the agreement. “Hard-liners in Iran may act as a spoiler rather than as a supporter of the deal,” he said, adding that Israel could do the same.
“The regional tensions between Israel and Iran, on one side, and…between Iran, Saudi [Arabia] and the United States, on the other side, are two dynamics that make this process very fragile,” he said.
Divsallar also suggested that any normalization between Iran and countries with “less appetite” for a quick restoration of ties, for instance Bahrain, could take longer.
“They feel more secure under the current status quo rather than immediately normalizing their ties with the Islamic republic and losing their leverage,” he said, adding, “They may wait to see a major change of policies.”
Iran’s civil aviation sector has for years been under Western sanctions that prevent it from purchasing new aircraft or spare parts for repairs. Now, Russia's oldest airline, Aeroflot, has sent one of its passenger planes to Iran for repairs for the first time ever. Aeroflot reportedly ran into obstacles at home stemming from Western sanctions over Russia’s ongoing, unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. The RBK media group cited an Aeroflot representative and sources close to the company on April 11 as saying that an Airbus A330-300 had been sent to Tehran on April 5 to be repaired by specialists from Iran's Mahan Air.
Iranian pensioners staged protests in more than a dozen cities across Iran, demanding higher pensions amid soaring prices. Protests were reported on April 9 in Tehran, Ahvaz, Mashhad, Isfahan, Arak, Qom, Shush, Tabriz, and several other cities where retirees complained of poor living conditions and chanted anti-government slogans. Labor protests in Iran have swelled as the economy deteriorates following years of mismanagement compounded by crippling U.S. sanctions.
What We're Watching
Prominent Iranian female religious scholar Sedigheh Vasmaghi has challenged Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei over the Islamic republic’s mandatory hijab law.
In a letter published online, Vasmaghi asked about the reasoning behind Iran’s “strict model” for women’s dress and said the Koran does not specify the need for women to cover their hair in public.
“There is no evidence to show that during the time of the Prophet Muhammad women were harassed and punished for not covering their hair or even their bodies,” Vasmaghi, who has published several books on Islamic jurisprudence, wrote.
Why It Matters: Vasmaghi’s letter is significant for its timing -- just days after Khamenei asserted that the removal of the hijab in public was religiously banned. But it is also important because it comes from a religious woman who wears the veil while opposing the mandatory hijab, which is seemingly being defied by a growing number of women.
Iranian Delegation Arrives In Saudi Arabia To Prepare For Embassy Reopening
An Iranian technical delegation arrived in Saudi Arabia on April 12 to prepare for the reopening of Tehran's embassy there, Iran's Foreign Ministry said, under a deal to reestablish ties. Both countries' foreign ministers met in Beijing earlier this month for the first formal gathering of their top diplomats in more than seven years after China brokered the agreement to restore relations between the leading regional powers. "The Iranian delegation will take the necessary measures in Riyadh and Jeddah to set up the embassy and consulate general," Iranian foreign ministry spokesman, Nasser Kanaani, said in a statement. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
White House's Sullivan And Saudi Crown Prince Discuss Yemen, Iran
U.S. national-security adviser Jake Sullivan spoke with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on April 11 and discussed Iran and steps aimed at ending the war in Yemen, the White House said. The call comes after Beijing recently brokered a deal to restore relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran, the top regional powers in the Middle East, a process the United States was largely left out of. The foreign ministers of Iran and Saudi Arabia met in Beijing last week after agreeing to end their diplomatic rift following years of hostility that fueled conflicts across the Middle East. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Russia's Aeroflot Sends Plane To Iran For Repairs As Sanctions Limit Domestic Work
Russia's oldest airline, Aeroflot, has sent one of its planes for repair work to Iran for the first time ever after experiencing issues with supplies to do the work at home because of Western sanctions imposed on Moscow over its ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. RBK media group cited an Aeroflot representative and several sources close to the company on April 11 as saying that an Airbus A330-300 plane had been sent to Tehran on April 5 to be repaired by specialists from Iran's Mahan Air. As of April 1, Aeroflot had 178 Airbus and Boeing planes. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Draft Law To Toughen Penalties For Violence Against Women Advances In Iranian Parliament
Iran's parliament has adopted proposals to toughen penalties for perpetrators of violence against women, and the changes could be voted into law within months, state media reported on April 10. Discussions in parliament led to the adoption of the general principles of a draft bill on "preventing harm to women and improving their safety against misbehavior," IRNA reported. The text can still be modified. The move comes almost seven months after the death in police custody of Mahsa Amini touched off nationwide protests. To read the original story by AFP, click here.
Two Men Flogged In Public In Iran For Drinking Alcohol
Two men were flogged in public in a recreation complex in the southern Iranian city of Sirjan for drinking alcohol, Sirjan’s prosecutor Mojtaba Ghadimi announced on April 9. Ghadimi said the two men have been also sentenced to two months in prison and 280 hours of public service. The official government news agency IRNA said a video of the two men drinking alcohol near a lake had been posted online. Drinking alcohol is forbidden in Iran and punishable by flogging and fines. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Radio Farda, click here.
Iranian Pensioners Stage Protests Over Poor Living Conditions
Iranian pensioners staged protests in more than a dozen cities across Iran, demanding higher pensions amid soaring prices. Protests were reported on April 9 in Tehran, Ahvaz, Mashhad, Isfahan, Arak, Qom, Shush, Tabriz, and several other cities where pensioners complained about their poor living conditions and chanted anti-government slogans. Labor protests in Iran have been on the rise in response to declining living standards, wage arrears, and a lack of insurance support. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Radio Farda, click here.
Iran To Send Delegation To Saudi Arabia For Embassy Reopening
An Iranian technical delegation will visit Saudi Arabia this week to prepare for the reopening of Iran's embassy in Riyadh, the semiofficial ISNA news agency reported on April 9. After years of hostility that fueled conflicts across the Middle East, Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed in March to end their diplomatic rift and reopen their diplomatic missions. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Iranian, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers In Talks Amid Tensions
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and his Azerbaijani counterpart, Ceyhun Bayramov, discussed "problems and misunderstandings" between the two countries in two phone calls, Iranian state media reported on April 8, days after Baku expelled four Iranian diplomats over "provocative actions." The expulsions came amid a deterioration of ties, partly due to Baku's improving relations with Tehran's archenemy Israel. Baku last week opened an embassy in Israel. During the row, Azerbaijan suggested that Iran may have been connected to an assassination attempt on an anti-Tehran Azerbaijani lawmaker. Tehran has denied the accusation. Iran has a large population of ethnic Azeris in the northwest of the country. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Saudi Officials Arrive In Iran To Discuss Reopening Diplomatic Missions
Saudi officials have arrived in Iran to discuss procedures for reopening Riyadh's embassy in Tehran and consulate in Mashhad after China brokered a deal to restore relations between the two regional powers, the Saudi Foreign Ministry said on April 8. After years of hostility that fueled conflicts across the Middle East, Iran and Saudi Arabia in March agreed to end their diplomatic rift and reopen their diplomatic missions. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
U.S. Deploys Guided-Missile Submarine Amid Tensions With Iran
The U.S. Navy has deployed a guided-missile submarine capable of carrying up to 154 Tomahawk missiles to the Middle East, a spokesman said on April 8, in what appeared to be a show of force toward Iran following recent tensions. The navy rarely acknowledges the location or deployment of submarines. Commander Timothy Hawkins, a spokesman for the 5th Fleet based in the Gulf nation of Bahrain, declined to comment on the submarine's mission or what had prompted the deployment. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Iran Installs Cameras In Public Places To Identify, Penalize Unveiled Women
In a further attempt to rein in increasing numbers of women defying the compulsory dress code, Iranian authorities are installing cameras in public places and thoroughfares to identify and penalize unveiled women, the police announced on April 8. After they have been identified, violators will receive “warning text messages as to the consequences,” police said in a statement. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Azerbaijan Expels Four Iranian Embassy Employees Amid Souring Relations
Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry has expelled four Iranian Embassy employees amid escalating tensions between the two neighbors.
The ministry said it summoned Iranian Ambassador Seyyed Abbas Musavi on April 6 and informed him that "four employees of the Iranian Embassy were declared persona non grata" by Baku "due to their activities...incompatible with diplomatic status."
The four were given 48 hours to leave Azerbaijan, the ministry said in a statement.
"During the meeting, strong dissatisfaction was expressed to the Iranian ambassador due to the recent provocative actions demonstrated by his country in relation to Azerbaijan," the statement added.
Earlier on April 6, Azerbaijan arrested six men who it said were linked to Iran's secret services.
Azerbaijan claimed that the men were plotting to "set up a 'resistance squad' aimed at establishing a Shari'a state in Azerbaijan through armed unrest and violent overthrow of Azerbaijan's constitutional order."
The evictions come a day after Iranian lawmakers issued a statement strongly criticizing Azerbaijan for opening an embassy in Israel, an archenemy of Iran. Tehran called it an action against the Palestinian people and their rights.
The strongly worded statement threatened Baku with "many negative political consequences." It urged other Muslim countries to "strongly condemn" Azerbaijan's action.
In January, Azerbaijan halted the operation of its embassy in Iran after a security guard was killed and two others were wounded when a gunman opened fire on its grounds. Baku blamed the January 27 attack on the Iranian secret services.
Azerbaijan has accused Iran of backing Armenia in the long-standing conflict over Azerbaijan's breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region.
Iran has long accused Azerbaijan of fueling separatist sentiments among its sizeable ethnic Azeri minority.
With reporting by AFP
Jailed Iranian Rapper Needs Urgent Medical Treatment, Rights Group Says
A rights group has reiterated calls for the release of popular Iranian rapper Toomaj Salehi, who was arrested during Tehran's clampdown on nationwide anti-government protests in October, due to his deteriorating state of health.
Salehi, 33, needs urgent medical treatment that cannot be provided in the prison, the New-York based Center for Human Rights in Iran (CHRI) said in a statement on April 6, citing sources close to the rapper.
In November, Iran's judiciary charged Salehi with spreading "corruption on Earth," a charge that could see him to sentenced to death.
Other charges against him include "propaganda activity against the establishment, forming an illegal group with the intention of disrupting the security of the country, cooperating with hostile governments, and spreading lies and inciting others to commit violence."
The prominent rapper strongly supported the nationwide protests sparked by the death in custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was detained in September for allegedly violating the strict Islamic dress code for women.
"He is in urgent need of intense and coordinated international pressure for his freedom, as are the many other detainees and political prisoners in Iran," CHRI executive director Hadi Ghaemi said.
The CHRI says Salehi is being held in solitary confinement in the Dastgerd prison in central Iran.
Salehi's family expressed concern for his health after footage released by state media purportedly showed the rapper -- blindfolded, with bruises on his face, apologizing for his support of the protests.
The CHRI quoted a source close to Salehi as saying that he was "severely tortured" during the first days of his detention. The source, whose name was withheld over security concerns, said his left eye was badly damaged due to blows to the head and his right ankle was broken.
"We are very concerned about the severity and extent of his injuries," the source said.
Some 100 musicians, poets, artists, and activists called for Salehi release in November.
The rights group said Salehi has been denied a lawyer of his choice, leaving him unable to prepare a proper defense.
Thousands of people, including protesters, journalists, lawyers, athletes, and artists have been arrested and at least 537 people killed in Iran's brutal crackdown on the protests.
With reporting by AFP
Protesters In Tehran Mark Birthday Of Teen Killed In Crackdown
Protesters took to the streets of the Shahr-e Ziba neighborhood west of the Iranian capital, Tehran, late on April 5 to mark the birthday of Hamid Reza Ruhi, who was killed in the brutal state crackdown on anti-government protests sparked by the death in custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini following her detention by the morality police.
Ruhi, a 19-year-old university student, was reportedly shot dead near his home in Tehran on November 18.
Amateur videos posted online on April 5 showed protesters chanting antiestablishment slogans, including “Death to the dictator” and “Hamidreza is not dead, it is Seyed Ali [Khamenei] who is dead,” while also calling for “freedom, freedom.”
Women protesting Ruhr’s killing removed their mandatory head scarves while chanting “woman, life, freedom.”
Reports said the protesters honored Ruhi amid the heavy presence of security forces around his home. Some reports suggested there had been clashes between security forces and protesters.
Ruhi’s brother said on social media that security forces had removed photos of the young man that the family had installed in front of their house to commemorate his memory on what would have been his 20th birthday.
More than 500 people, including children, have been killed in Iran’s crackdown on antiestablishment protests, rights groups have reported. An estimated 20,000 have been arrested.
Iran's judiciary has warned of harsh sentences for those found guilty of crimes during the protests, and so far at least four people have been executed in connection with the unrest.
The protests that rocked the country for several months have become one of the biggest threats to the Islamic republic since the 1979 revolution.
Iranian leaders have blamed the country’s foreign enemies -- especially the United States and Israel -- for the unrest.
Iran, Saudi Arabia Vow To Bring 'Security, Stability' To Mideast
Top diplomats from Middle East rivals Iran and Saudi Arabia met in Beijing on April 6, pledging to work together to bring "security and stability" to their turbulent region following a surprise China-brokered deal. In a joint statement released after talks between Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and his Saudi counterpart, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, the two sides vowed to continue to work together to improve ties. Tehran and Riyadh announced a Beijing-brokered agreement in March to restore relations that had been severed seven years ago when protesters in Iran attacked Saudi diplomatic missions.
The Farda Briefing: Iran Grapples With Hijab Crisis
I'm RFE/RL correspondent Golnaz Esfandiari. Here's what I've been following during the past week and what I'm watching for in the days ahead.
The Big Issue
More Iranian women and girls are flouting the country’s Islamic dress code, including the mandatory hijab, in a direct challenge to the authorities.
The clerical establishment has responded by issuing increasingly severe warnings and raising the cost for girls and women who refuse to wear the Islamic head scarf in public.
Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on April 4 said the removal of the hijab in public was politically and religiously banned. He blamed Tehran’s enemies for encouraging women to ditch the head scarf, which is a pillar of the Islamic system in Iran.
A day earlier, Iran's Education and Science ministries published separate statements saying they will no longer provide educational services to students in schools and universities who do not follow the dress code.
Lawmaker Hossein Jalali said the judiciary, the Interior Ministry, the Supreme National Security Council, and parliament have agreed on a new plan to enforce the hijab. Under the plan, women will first receive an official warning via a text message. Repeat offenders, Jalali said, will be fined and denied access to “many public services.”
The authorities have recently closed dozens of businesses, including restaurants, cafes, and hotels, for allegedly not enforcing the hijab law.
Why It Matters: It does not appear that the threats by the authorities in recent weeks have stopped many women from flouting the law.
Women have been emboldened by the nationwide antiestablishment protests that erupted in September following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini soon after she was arrested by the morality police for allegedly violating the hijab law. During the demonstrations, women and girls removed and burned their head scarves.
But it also does not appear that the authorities will back down, putting women and the establishment on a collision course.
Veteran women’s rights activist Mansureh Shojaei told RFE/RL’s Radio Farda that the decision to deny educational services to students who refuse to wear the head scarf amounts to “gender apartheid.”
“For years, we’ve said that women face gender apartheid in Iran. It’s never been so obvious,” Shojaei said in a telephone interview.
What's Next: Any measure to enforce the hijab law is likely to face resistance from women, particularly among Iran’s Internet-savvy younger generation who want greater social and political freedoms.
Prominent human rights advocate Nasrin Sotoudeh told French magazine Le Point that women are unlikely to obey tighter restrictions because “they don’t respect the current law.” Sotoudeh said women feel “insulted” by the hijab law and efforts to enforce it could stir up more protests.
Stories You Might Have Missed
Iran and Russia continue to build on their defense cooperation, trading weaponry and military technology that satisfies their immediate needs. Iran's latest reported hauls include new Russian fighter jets, advanced antimissile systems, and cybertechnology in exchange for military drones and ammunition. Experts say it is unclear whether Moscow and Tehran's weapons-swapping partnership is a long-term fit, or a case of sanctioned friends with benefits.
An Iranian man allegedly attacked two women who were not wearing the hijab in a shop in the northeastern city of Mashhad. A video of the incident where the man is seen pouring what appears to be a tub of yogurt on the women’s heads went viral on social media, provoking anger among Iranians.
What We're Watching
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) said two of its officers were killed after Israeli air strikes on March 31 in Syria, where Tehran has deployed military advisers and fighters to prop up the government of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. Iran has vowed to avenge the deaths of the two “martyrs.”
Over the weekend, Israel said it shot down a drone that had infiltrated its air space from Syria. Israel on April 3 said it believed Iran was behind it.
Why It Matters: Israel has recently ramped up its attacks in Syria, where it has carried out strikes against what it described as Iran-linked targets for years.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a monitoring group, said Israel has targeted Syrian territory on at least 10 occasions this year.
The attacks have heightened tensions between Iran and Israel and intensified the shadow war between the two foes.
Suspects In Attempted Assassination Of Azerbaijani Lawmaker Placed In Pretrial Detention
A Baku court has ordered four suspects in the attempted assassination of a member of Azerbaijan's parliament be placed in pretrial detention. The Sabail district court made the ruling on April 5 based on charges of the unlawful possession of weapons and involvement in the attempted assassination of a state official. Parliament deputy Fazil Mustafa, who has been critical of Iran, remains hospitalized after he was shot and wounded on March 28 in front of his home. The four suspects detained on April 3 have not been identified, and their court dates have not been set. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Azerbaijani Service, click here.
Iran Appoints Ambassador To U.A.E. In Continued Push To Warm Relations With Gulf States
Iran has appointed an ambassador to the United Arab Emirates for the first time in seven years as Tehran continues to attempt to thaw relations with several of its Gulf state neighbors. The state news agency IRNA reported that Reza Ameri, the head of the Foreign Ministry's expatriates office, has taken up the post. He previously also held the posts of ambassador to Algeria and ambassador to Sudan and Eritrea. Relations between Iran and the U.A.E. were downgraded after Iranian protesters stormed the Saudi Embassy in Tehran following Riyadh's execution of a prominent Shi'ite cleric. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Radio Farda, click here.
Moscow Hosts Talks Aimed At Syria-Turkey Rapprochement
Senior diplomats from Russia, Turkey, Syria, and Iran on April 4 wrapped up two days of talks in Moscow that were part of the Kremlin's efforts to help broker a rapprochement between the Turkish and Syrian governments. The Russian and Turkish Foreign Ministries said diplomats discussed preparations for a meeting of the four countries' foreign ministers. Moscow described the consultations as "frank and direct," and Ankara said they were held in a "transparent and clear manner" but offered no details. The talks were held after UN-mediated negotiations aimed at reaching a political solution in Syria stalled. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Baku Summons Iranian Ambassador Over Protest Note Related To Alleged Anti-Iranian Media Reports
Baku has summoned Iran's ambassador in objection to a note of protest alleging that media in Azerbaijan were disseminating anti-Iranian reports.
Iran delivered the note of protest to Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry on April 2, calling on the authorities in Baku to take "appropriate measures" to stop the allegedly biased print and broadcast reports.
Iranian Ambassador Seyed Abbas Musavi was summoned in response on April 3. The Iranian diplomat was told the protest was not "objective," and a list of examples of anti-Azerbaijan reports in Iran were presented, according to Foreign Ministry press secretary Ayxan Hacizada.
"During the meeting, the need to take urgent measures to prevent the spread of false and biased information against Azerbaijan in the Iranian media was emphasized," Hacizada said.
The development comes amid a spate of incidents that have strained relations between the two countries.
Tehran last week protested the alleged presence of anti-Iranian foreign forces on Azerbaijani territory, a claim that Baku denied.
In February, Azerbaijan's Interior Ministry detained some 40 people on suspicion they belonged to an alleged Iranian spy network that used religion to push pro-Iranian propaganda.
In January, an armed attacker stormed the Azerbaijani Embassy in Tehran, killing one security guard and injuring two other embassy employees. Baku declared the incident an "act of terrorism" and demanded a prompt investigation, and evacuated all of its embassy staff and their family members.
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry spokesman Hacizada said at the time that "all responsibility for the attack lies with Iran," saying that an anti-Azerbaijani campaign in the Iranian media had "emboldened the attack."
Iran's Foreign Ministry condemned the attack and launched what it called a "high-priority" investigation.
Police in Tehran said following the detention of a suspect that there was a personal, not political motive behind the attack.
Iran, Taliban Discuss Release Of Iranian Nationals From Afghan Prisons
The Taliban government is compiling a list of Iranian nationals imprisoned in Afghanistan for possible release following Tehran's recent handover of hundreds of Afghan prisoners.
Taliban Prosecutor-General Shamsuddin Pahlawan met with Iran's deputy ambassador to Afghanistan, Hasan Mortazavi, in Kabul on April 3 to discuss the ongoing prisoner-release efforts.
The development comes amid increased diplomatic activity between the Taliban government and Tehran.
Earlier this year, representatives of the Taliban Prosecutor-General's Office visited Tehran, resulting in the release of 857 Afghan prisoners held in Iran, according to Iran's semiofficial Mehr news agency.
During the follow-up meeting in Kabul, Pahlawan said that the Taliban government was reviewing the cases of Iranian nationals imprisoned in Afghanistan and will soon complete a list of those suitable for release.
Those prisoners would then be handed over to Iran's judicial authorities.
It is unclear how many Iranian nationals are currently imprisoned in Afghanistan.
Following the Taliban's seizure of power in August 2021, some Iranian dissidents opposed to Iran's Shi'ite clerical establishment expressed fears that they could be targeted by the hard-line Sunni Islamist group.
The previous Afghan government had granted asylum to Iranian nationals, allowing them to live freely without fear of political persecution.
The Taliban government is not officially recognized by any government, but is engaged in efforts to increase cooperation with outside states.
The Iranian government has recently established closer relations with Kabul, including the handover of the Afghan Embassy in Tehran to the Taliban government.
In March, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid announced that it had sent diplomats to 14 countries, including Iran, as it took charge of diplomatic missions abroad.
In January, the Taliban said it was seeking international recognition of Afghanistan's seat in the United Nations, which is currently held by the former government led by ex-President Ashraf Ghani.
With reporting by Mehr and AP
Iranians Express Anger After Man Allegedly Attacks Unveiled Women With Yogurt
A viral video appearing to show an Iranian man attacking two unveiled women in a shop in the holy city of Mashhad has provoked widespread anger.
Video footage posted on March 31 purportedly shows the man assaulting the two female customers, who were not wearing the mandatory hijab, or Islamic head scarf, following a verbal altercation.
The man is then seen pouring what appears to be a tub of yogurt on the women's heads before he is confronted by a male employee at the shop. It was unclear if the individual was the shopkeeper or the owner.
Iran's judiciary announced on April 2 that the two women -- a mother and daughter -- were arrested for violating the hijab law. The suspected attacker was in custody for "disturbing public order," the judiciary said.
Meanwhile, the shop owner, Abbas Hajarpur, was arrested and released on bail. Hajarpur told the Rokna news site that he was due in court on April 3 "to provide explanations." He said his shop had been briefly closed.
The incident has underscored the routine harassment and violence that Iranian women face at the hands of the morality police and pro-government vigilantes seeking to enforce the head-scarf law.
A growing number of Iranian women are appearing in public without the hijab, in a direct challenge to Iran's clerical regime.
Women have been emboldened by the nationwide anti-regime protests that erupted in September 2022 following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini soon after she was arrested by the morality police for allegedly violating the hijab law. During the demonstrations, women and girls removed and burned their head scarves.
Even as the protests have waned in recent months, women have continued to flout the hijab law. That is despite renewed warnings from the authorities that women who violate the law will be punished.
'Discriminatory Laws'
Many Iranians on social media have directed their anger over the incident in Mashhad at the authorities. They have accused the government of violently enforcing the hijab law and encouraging vigilantes.
Iranian screenwriter Mehrab Ghasemkhani said on Instagram that the state had divided people into "good and bad" citizens, resulting in a "a deep and frightening gap" in society. "It is the result of discriminatory laws that have always encouraged and honored one part of society and humiliated and punished the other part," he said.
Mohammad Ali Abtahi, who served as a vice president under former reformist President Mohammad Khatami, called the incident an act of "bigotry."
Lawyer Ali Mojtahedzadeh praised the "honorable" male employee who confronted the suspected attacker in the shop. "It was a moral, human, and legal action that deserves to be honored," he said.
Amir Shahla, a former member of the city council in Mashhad, said on Instagram that he had received numerous messages from locals concerned about Hajarpur's welfare and the fate of his shop. Shahla said some locals had sent flowers and sweets to the shop to express gratitude to the male employee who confronted the suspected attacker.
The Asr-e Iran news site expressed hope that the suspected attacker will be dealt with "decisively and transparently." "The verdict will go beyond a judicial ruling and become part of [Iran]'s contemporary history," it said in an editorial.
'A Legal Matter'
The incident in Mashhad comes as the authorities have doubled down on enforcing the hijab law. Some hard-line lawmakers have even proposed new tougher measures to enforce the head scarf.
On April 1, Iran's ultraconservative President Ebrahim Raisi said the hijab was "a religious necessity" and "a legal matter."
"All members of society, particularly women and our dear girls who have always demonstrated they're committed to the law, hopefully from now on they will also show their commitment to the principles and laws of society," he said.
In a statement on March 30, the Interior Ministry said that "there had not been and will not be any retreat regarding religious principles," adding that the hijab will remain "one of the practical principles of the Islamic Republic of Iran."
Earlier in March, judiciary chief Gholamhossein Mohseni-Ejei warned that women who violate the hijab law will be punished "without mercy," adding that removing the head scarf shows "enmity towards the establishment and its values."
Meanwhile, Iran's Education and Science ministries published separate statements on April 3 saying they will no longer provide educational services to student in schools and universities who do not follow the dress code, including wearing a head scarf.
