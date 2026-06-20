US-Iran Talks Revived As Vance Heads To Switzerland For High-Stakes Push

BURGENSTOCK, Switzerland -- After briefly appearing to falter, US-Iran implementation talks are back on track, with senior American and Iranian delegations converging on Switzerland for what could prove a decisive phase in turning a fragile wartime memorandum into a broader political settlement.

The renewed diplomatic push followed urgent intervention by Swiss and Qatari officials after uncertainty over Iran’s participation briefly disrupted the schedule.

Swiss Federal Councilor Ignazio Cassis held consultations with Qatari Prime Minister Muhammad bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani at Burgenstock, while RFE/RL learned that Pakistani intermediaries and senior aides from both Washington and Tehran were also drawn into efforts to salvage the process.

By June 20, technical experts had resumed preparatory meetings at the Swiss resort, and Bern publicly confirmed the talks remained active.

“Switzerland continues to provide a discreet and reliable setting to facilitate talks at Burgenstock on the implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding between the US and Iran,” the Swiss government said, declining to provide further details. Both Washington and Tehran later confirmed its negotiators would travel to Switzerland.

Talks Resume Under Pressure

By the evening of June 20, Iran’s high-level delegation had arrived in Zurich ahead of talks expected to begin on June 21.

The team is led by parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and includes Foreign Minister Abbas Aragchi, Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei, as well as senior banking and oil officials -- underscoring that sanctions relief and economic recovery remain central to Tehran’s calculations.

On the US side, Vice President JD Vance is expected to join special envoy Steve Witkoff and presidential adviser Jared Kushner, who are already on the ground working through technical details.

Speaking to reporters before departing Joint Base Andrews on June 20, Vance framed the talks around two immediate priorities: Iran’s nuclear program and stabilizing Lebanon.

“I think we’re going to hopefully make progress on the nuclear issue, make progress on the Lebanon ceasefire issue,” Vance said. “Those are the two big things that I think we’re going to be focused on.”

Vance said he expected “a couple days of talks.”

His remarks underscored how deeply the Lebanon front -- and Israel’s confrontation with Hezbollah -- has become intertwined with the broader US-Iran diplomatic track.

Lebanon Remains Main Sticking Point

Victor J. Willi, executive director of the Middle East Institute Switzerland, said the fact that talks resumed at all reflects a basic strategic reality: Both Washington and Tehran want out of the war.

“I personally think that the Trump administration is serious in getting out of this war,” Willi told RFE/RL in an interview. “It’s not a popular war. It hurts Trump. It potentially hurts him in the midterms.”

He said Tehran appears equally motivated. “I also think the Iranians want to get out of this war.”

But Willi warned that the architecture of any deal remains vulnerable because of what he repeatedly called “the Lebanese file.”

“The sticking point is Lebanon, the sticking point is Israel,” he said.

In his view, Tehran is now effectively testing whether Washington is willing -- and able -- to restrain Israeli military operations enough to preserve the wider peace framework.

That assessment closely mirrored Vance’s own remarks. Asked whether renewed fighting in Lebanon could derail diplomacy, the vice president insisted the situation was improving.

“Things are actually getting better there, and things are slowing down a little bit,” Vance said, adding that the cease-fire would need continuous management.

For Willi, the overlap matters: It suggests both sides understand Lebanon may be the most immediate factor determining whether the 60-day implementation timeline survives.

He also warned that Israel’s internal politics could complicate the process. “Inside Israel, there is wide support. The Israelis want the Iranian regime gone,” Willi said.

That creates what he described as competing political realities -- one in Washington, one in Tehran, and another in Jerusalem -- that may not easily align.

Inspections, Sanctions Relief At Center Stage

The technical talks are also expected to focus on restoring inspections by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) at Iran’s nuclear facilities, including Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant, Natanz Nuclear Facility, and Isfahan Nuclear Technology Center.

Such access would mark the first return of inspectors since the 12-day war in June 2025.

In exchange, Washington is prepared to release several billion dollars in Iranian assets held in Qatar for humanitarian purchases, including food and medicine.

Willi said this technical layer may ultimately determine whether the memorandum becomes a real agreement. “If there has to be a credible end to the nuclear program, there has to be an inspection regime,” he said.

He cautioned that the memorandum signed by the leaders early this week remains only a broad political framework. “It’s a straightforward headline text,” he said. “This is a very different thing than an actual agreement.”

Willi also warned that sanctions relief itself will be one of the most difficult parts of implementation.

“It cannot just be a presidential decree,” he said, arguing that for meaningful Western investment to return, broader legal changes and congressional action may eventually be required.

That gap -- between political declaration and technical implementation -- is where many previous US-Iran agreements have faltered.

Strait Of Hormuz Emerges As Test Case

The diplomatic restart also comes amid renewed tension over the Strait of Hormuz, after Tehran again moved to restrict maritime traffic through the strategic waterway.

Trump said Iran should not impose tolls on commercial shipping through the strait and warned Washington could respond if a final settlement is not reached.

For Willi, Hormuz may offer the clearest measurable sign of whether Tehran is changing its behavior.

“The most measurable change in behavior is the Strait of Hormuz,” he said.

He said if attacks on shipping stop and a credible regime governing maritime passage is established, it could become one of the first concrete indicators that diplomacy is working.

That would also carry immediate implications for global energy markets, given that roughly a quarter of the world’s oil and gas flows through the narrow channel.

Europe Hosts, But Watches Closely

The revived talks once again place Europe -- and particularly Switzerland -- in the role of host rather than broker.

Willi said Bern’s role remains one of “good offices,” providing the venue, logistics, and security while Qatar and Pakistan carry much of the diplomatic mediation.

Still, he argued the wider 110-day war has reinforced a strategic lesson for Europe: greater self-reliance.

“The Europeans have to rely on themselves more,” he said, pointing to a broader rearmament drive and declining confidence in long-term US security guarantees.

That lesson, he said, may outlast the current negotiations.

For now, the question facing diplomats at Burgenstock is narrower but no less consequential: Can the next 60 days transform a wartime memorandum into a durable peace architecture?

Both Washington and Tehran appear to believe they enter these talks from positions of strength.

But as the delegations gather in Switzerland, the challenge facing both sides is the same: converting military leverage into lasting political peace.