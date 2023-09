7 The Bisotun caravanserai, also known as the Sheikh Ali Khan caravanserai, is located in Bisotun, in Kermanshah Province. The style of this inn is of the Safavid period and is believed to have been built in the 12th century. It is considered one of the most beautiful monuments in western Iran. It features a central courtyard for animals and goods, along with chambers for travelers to rest. These structures were often fortified for protection.

​​​