Back Online After Internet Blackout Ends, Iranians Still Face Limited Communications
Internet access in Iran has been partially restored after the government shut down communications at the start of the US-Israeli bombing campaign in late February. Iranians told RFE/RL's Radio Farda that they had been unable to check on their loved ones' safety during months of deadly air strikes. Even as the total blackout ended on May 27, Iranians inside and outside the country described slow connections and difficulty reaching friends and family.