Iranian officials say at least 328 people have been killed and about 2,500 others injured in a devastating earthquake near the Iran-Iraq border. Iran’s Interior Ministry says most of the casualties are in Kermanshah Province, with residents reporting feeling the 7.3 magnitude quake throughout the region, from Turkey to Kuwait.



In Iraq, officials said at least seven people were killed and more than 320 others injured on the Iraqi side as a result of the quake.



The U.S. Geological Survey said it was centered 32 kilometers southwest of the city of Halabja in northeastern Iraq at a depth of 33.9 kilometers.



The town of Sarpol-e Zahab, about 15 kilometers from the Iraq border, was one of the hardest hit, with dozens of people killed, reports said.