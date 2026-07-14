The government of Jordan said it intercepted four Iranian ballistic missiles targeting a US air base in the country after a warning by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards ‌Corps (IRGC) that Amman dismantle American bases in the kingdom.

Jordanian state media quoted a government statement as saying the missiles were shot down on July 14 after they entered the country's airspace.

The IRGC confirmed the attack in a statement released through the Fars news agency, though it added that the strikes were not intended to harm Jordanians.



"You know very well that not only do we not have any enmity with your country, but we also love you, the noble people, who understand the pain and oppression of the Palestinian people more than any other nation," the IRGC said in the statement.

There were no immediate reports of casualties from falling debris after the missiles were shot down.