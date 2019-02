11 Iran's Shah, Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, and his wife, Empress Farah, walk on the tarmac at Mehrabad Airport in Tehran to board a plane on January 16, 1979. The Shah left Iran for what was officially a vacation. Many Iranians rejoiced with chants of "The Shah is gone!" The man who had ruled the country for 37 years would never return from exile, dying some 13 months later.