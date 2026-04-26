Is The US Naval Blockade On Iranian Ports Working?

More than a week after the United States announced a naval blockade on Iranian ports in an effort to put pressure on Tehran to reach a peace deal, analysts say the effects have been mixed. Iran's oil exports are being affected but millions of gallons are also still being sold in Asia, one expert says. Many Iranian vessels are also reportedly getting around the blockade, another points out. And Iran is still insisting that the blockade be lifted as a precondition for cease-fire talks. It also says it is seizing ships that have come from US-friendly Persian Gulf ports.