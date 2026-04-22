Italian PM Meloni Hits Back After Russian TV Host Calls Her A 'Wild Beast'

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has responded on social media to crude insults made by a bombastic Russian state TV host, writing that "these caricatures certainly won't make us change course."

Vladimir Solovyov, a widely watched Russian media personality known for hyperbole and over-the-top rhetoric, launched a sharp personal attack on Meloni on April 21, after she had met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Rome the week before.

'Nasty Little Woman'

Speaking in Italian and Russian on a morning talk show on Vesti FM radio, Solovyov called her a "disgrace to the human race," a "wild beast," a "certified idiot," and a "nasty little woman."

Ongoing tensions between Rome and Moscow stem largely from Meloni's consistent support for Ukraine, including military and financial aid.

On April 21, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani announced that he had summoned Russian Ambassador Aleksei Paramonov to the Foreign Ministry to make a formal protest over the "extremely serious and offensive remarks."

Later that day, in a post on X, Meloni said that "a diligent regime propagandist cannot give lessons in either consistency or freedom," in an apparent reference to Solovyov, who is widely regarded as one of the most visible mouthpieces for the Kremlin.

Solovyov hosts an evening talk show on the state-owned Rossia-1 channel and also hosts his own live channels and radio programs. He is known for his inflammatory rhetoric, personal insults, and disinformation.

"We, unlike others, have no strings attached, no masters, and we take no orders," Meloni wrote on X. "Our compass remains one and only: the interests of Italy. And we will continue to follow it with pride, much to the chagrin of propagandists far and wide."

The insults triggered widespread condemnation in Italy, with opposition politicians voicing support for the prime minister in a rare show of unity.

In their meeting in the Italian capital on April 15, the Italian and Ukrainian leaders announced plans to strengthen defense cooperation, with Italy expressing a strong interest in joint drone production -- an area where Ukraine has gained significant expertise and is actively promoting its combat-proven drone technology to the world.