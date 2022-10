14 Zdebskiy sits quietly in the morgue on September 28. He was killed a short time after this photo was taken. Witnesses say he was shot by a Russian soldier from Chechnya who demanded his car as he drove onto the hospital grounds. The soldier was overheard to say: "Your life is still in my hands.” And then there were gunshots. Zdebskiy was 70 years old.



"He always cared. People were dying, but he cared about their children, relatives, mothers. He always said, 'This is someone’s son, someone’s father, someone’s husband,''' Valentyna Bachanova, a colleague who witnessed his death, said, sighing deeply. “Well, of course, there’s no sense in trying to prove anything to a man with a weapon.”



The soldier's commanding officer came to take witness statements but, beyond that, hospital staff do not know what happened to the man who killed Zdebskiy.