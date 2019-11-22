Accessibility links

logo-print logo-print
All RFE/RL sites
Search
Previous Next
Breaking News
Kazakhstan

Kazakh Activist Fined For Soliciting Funds To Pay Fine To Ruling Party

Kazakh police detain Sanavar Zakirova in front of the Aziret Sultan Mosque in Nur-Sultan on November 22.

ALMATY, Kazakhstan -- A Kazakh civil-rights activist has been briefly detained after asking worshipers outside a mosque in Almaty for money to help pay a fine to the ruling Nur-Otan party.

Sanavar Zakirova and three other women approached worshipers on November 22 outside the Aziret Sultan Mosque, explaining that they had to raise money to pay a fine to the Nur-Otan party that is led by former President Nursultan Nazarbaev.

Police detained the women and fined them the equivalent of $32 each for causing a public nuisance.

Zakirova and two other activists were found guilty by a court in Almaty on November 18 of distributing false information about the party over the Internet. They were ordered to pay the equivalent of $15,000 to the party. The defendants and their supporters insist the case was politically motivated.

Zakirova is well known for her political and civil-rights activities.

The authorities in Almaty denied her permission to hold a congress in March for a new political party, Our Right.

She was also one of the initiators and active participants of rallies in Almaty and Nur-Sultan, the capital, by residents of Kazakhstan's different regions, demanding revision of what they called "wrong court decisions" in various cases.

  • 16x9 Image

    RFE/RL's Kazakh Service

    RFE/RL's Radio Azattyq has been an important source of information for people in Kazakhstan for decades. Radio Azattyq reports on compelling stories in both Kazakh and Russian and provides a platform for audience engagement and the free exchange of ideas."

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG