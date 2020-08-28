Kazakh Activists Punished For Attending Commemoration Of Rights Figure Who Died In Custody

Dozens of Kazakh activists were given short jail sentences or fines for attending a commemoration of prominent civil rights campaigner Dulat Aghadil, who died in custody in February.



At least seven people were found guilty for attending an unsanctioned rally and sentenced to up to 15 days in detention this week, relatives and rights defenders said.



Among those jailed were activists Alma Nurysheva and Alsan Hasanonov, who were sentenced by a court in Aqmala Province on August 27. Their trials took place via a video link.



The same court ordered several other activists to pay fines ranging between $200 and $400.



Kazakh human rights defenders say “dozens” of activists from Nur-Sultan, Almaty, Aqtau, Oskemen, and Semei cities have gone on trial in recent days.



At least 100 people attended the commemoration on August 8 in Aghadil’s home village of Talapker in the Aqmola Province.



They walked from Aghadil’s family home to the village cemetery where he was buried to commemorate the civil rights campaigner.



Aghadil, 43, died under mysterious circumstances while being held in pretrial detention in the capital, Nur-Sultan, in late February, just one day after being arrested for failing to comply with a court order to report to local police.



Authorities said Aghadil died from a heart attack, but his family and fellow rights defenders say he had no history of heart issues.



Rallies were held in Nur-Sultan and other cities in February and March to demand a thorough investigation into his death.