Kazakh Athlete Among Nine People Arrested In Doping Raids In Austria, Germany

Austrian police say they have conducted a series of arrests and raids along with police in Germany in a crackdown on an "internationally active doping network."

Austria's Federal Criminal Police Office said on February 27 that nine people were arrested in the raids, including one Kazakh, two Austrian, and two Estonian athletes.

A monthslong investigation into sports fraud and the use of illegal substances and methods centered on a criminal organization in Germany concerning a "sports doctor," according to a statement.

It said the Germany-based criminal organization was suspected of "conducting blood doping on athletes for years."

The doctor and an "accomplice" were arrested in Erfurt, Germany, while two members of the group and the five athletes were arrested in the Austrian resort of Seefeld, where the Nordic skiing world championships are currently underway.

Investigations were ongoing, the statement said.

Based on reporting by dpa and AFP