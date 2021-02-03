Kazakh Billionaire Alizhan Ibragimov Dies At 67

Alizhan Ibragimov, one of Kazakhstan's wealthiest men, has died at the age of 67.



The announcement was made on February 3 by the Eurasian Resources Group (ERG), in which Ibragimov owned a minority share.



No reason was given for the death, but the Bishkek-based Kaktus.media news website quoted unnamed sources as saying that the tycoon may have died as a result of a coronavirus-linked illness.



Ibragimov, who was of Uyghur origin, was known as one of Kazakhstan’s three richest individuals, all with strong ties to top Kazakh officials.



The trio also included Aleksandr Mashkevich and Patokh Shodiev.



Ibragimov owned a 20.7 percent share in ERG, a leading Kazakh-based natural resources group, operating in 15 countries.



In 2019, Forbes estimated Ibragimov's wealth at $2.3 billion. In 2020, Forbes listed Ibragimov as the fifth-richest entrepreneur in Kazakhstan.



Ibragimov also owned a 33 percent stake in the Eurasian Financial Company and the Eurasian Industrial Company.