Accessibility links

logo-print logo-print
All RFE/RL sites
Subscribe
Search
Previous Next
Breaking News
Kazakhstan

Kazakh Billionaire Alizhan Ibragimov Dies At 67

Alizhan Ibragimov's death was announced on February 3. (file photo)

Alizhan Ibragimov, one of Kazakhstan's wealthiest men, has died at the age of 67.

The announcement was made on February 3 by the Eurasian Resources Group (ERG), in which Ibragimov owned a minority share.

No reason was given for the death, but the Bishkek-based Kaktus.media news website quoted unnamed sources as saying that the tycoon may have died as a result of a coronavirus-linked illness.

Ibragimov, who was of Uyghur origin, was known as one of Kazakhstan’s three richest individuals, all with strong ties to top Kazakh officials.

The trio also included Aleksandr Mashkevich and Patokh Shodiev.

Ibragimov owned a 20.7 percent share in ERG, a leading Kazakh-based natural resources group, operating in 15 countries.

In 2019, Forbes estimated Ibragimov's wealth at $2.3 billion. In 2020, Forbes listed Ibragimov as the fifth-richest entrepreneur in Kazakhstan.

Ibragimov also owned a 33 percent stake in the Eurasian Financial Company and the Eurasian Industrial Company.

  • 16x9 Image

    RFE/RL's Kazakh Service

    RFE/RL's Kazakh Service offers informed and accurate reporting in the Kazakh and Russian languages about issues that matter in Kazakhstan, while providing a dynamic platform for audience engagement and the free exchange of news and ideas.

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG