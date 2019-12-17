Kazakh Embassy Employee Found Dead In Cairo

NUR-SULTAN -- Kazakh authorities have confirmed the death of an employee of the country’s embassy in Egypt.



Foreign Ministry spokesman Aibek Smadiyarov told reporters in Nur-Sultan on December 17 that the death of Elaman Zholdasov in Cairo is being investigated by Egyptian officials.



Detailed information about the case will be made public on December 18, Smadiyarov said.



Earlier media reports said Zholdasov's body was found near his apartment block in the Egyptian capital on November 13.



His cousin, Gulnara Pernebekova, was quoted as saying the body bore "multiple injuries," the hands were "tied behind his back," and a rope was "around his neck."



Pernebekova claimed that Zholdasov's family had been informed that the Egyptian investigators were considering "suicide" as a possible cause for the death.



Smadiyarov said Foreign Ministry officials had left Nur-Sultan for Cairo to take part in the investigation.

With reporting by Tengrinews