Accessibility links

logo-print logo-print
All RFE/RL sites
Search
Previous Next
Breaking News
Kazakhstan

Kazakh Female Civil Rights Activist Assaulted In Almaty

Medics examine Kazakh activist Saule Abildakhanqyzy after she said she was assaulted in Almaty on June 5.

ALMATY -- A Kazakh civil rights activist says she has been physically assaulted by several unidentified women in the southeastern city of Almaty.

Saule Abildakhanqyzy said on June 6 that the attack took place the previous day after she left a police station where she had been summoned for questioning in an unspecified case.

An ambulance brought Abildakhaqyzy to a city hospital for the treatment of "numerous scratches," Quanysh Zhanbolat, the chief physician at the medical facility, told RFE/RL.

Zhanbolat said that the activist was discharged from hospital several hours later.

Abildakhanqyzy says she was summoned by police twice this week and was told that a woman she doesn’t know had filed a complaint against her.

Police did not say what charges she might face, according to the activist.

She is known for her active participation in online discussions regarding problems that single mothers and families with many children are facing.

Last month, she took part in a Paris gathering organized by the political opposition based abroad in which Kazakhstan’s upcoming snap presidential election was discussed, among other things.

Kazakh women have held rallies in recent months to demand increased social benefits and housing, underscoring dissatisfaction with the government ahead of the election set for June 9.

Interim President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev, the ruling Nur-Otan party's nominee, is all but certain to win the polls.

The election was called after 78-year-old President Nursultan Nazarbaev resigned in March following almost 30 years in power.

  • 16x9 Image

    RFE/RL's Kazakh Service

    RFE/RL's Radio Azattyq has been an important source of information for people in Kazakhstan for decades. Radio Azattyq reports on compelling stories in both Kazakh and Russian and provides a platform for audience engagement and the free exchange of ideas."

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG