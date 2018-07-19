Kazakh Figure Skater Dies After Stabbing

ALMATY, Kazakhstan -- Kazakh figure skater Denis Ten has died after being stabbed by unknown assailants.

Health Ministry officials told RFE/RL that Ten died in a clinic in Almaty where he was rushed with stab wounds on July 19.

Almaty police says that preliminary investigations revealed that Ten was stabbed after he confronted two unknown men when they tried to steal mirrors from his car.

Ten, 25, was a bronze medalist at the Sochi Olympics in 2014, and won bronze and silver at the world championships in 2013 and 2015.