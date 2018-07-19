Accessibility links

logo-print logo-print
All RFE/RL sites
Search
Previous Next
Breaking News
Kazakhstan

Kazakh Figure Skater Dies After Stabbing

Denis Ten of Kazakhstan performs in the men's single skating short-program event at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, in February.

ALMATY, Kazakhstan -- Kazakh figure skater Denis Ten has died after being stabbed by unknown assailants.

Health Ministry officials told RFE/RL that Ten died in a clinic in Almaty where he was rushed with stab wounds on July 19.

Almaty police says that preliminary investigations revealed that Ten was stabbed after he confronted two unknown men when they tried to steal mirrors from his car.

Ten, 25, was a bronze medalist at the Sochi Olympics in 2014, and won bronze and silver at the world championships in 2013 and 2015.

  • 16x9 Image

    RFE/RL's Kazakh Service

    RFE/RL's Radio Azattyq has been an important source of information for people in Kazakhstan for decades. In 2009, Azattyq won the prestigious 2009 Online Journalism Award for "standing in defense of citizen’s rights to seek and receive information."

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG