Special Report
Kazakhstan

Kazakh Government Resigns After Nazarbaev Says They Must Go

Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbaev (file photo)

Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbaev has accepted the resignation of his government, according to a statement posted on his presidential website on February 21.

The announcement comes less than an hour after Nazarbaev on February 21 said that the government should resign over what he described as a failure over domestic economic issues.

He said those issues included the government's failure to raise real incomes for Kazakhs, to boost employment opportunities, or to improve living standards.

According to the statement from Nazarbaev's office, Deputy Prime Minister Askar Mamin has been appointed as the Central Asian country's acting prime minister until a new government can be formed.

Nazarbaev said that lingering unemployment across the country, especially in rural areas, continues to be a problem. He also said small- and medium-sized businesses have not become a driving force for economic growth as had been hoped.

The government's resignation comes amid growing protests across the country about living conditions for Kazakhs that were sparked by the deaths of five children of a single family when their home in Astana burned down while both parents were working overnight shifts to make ends meet.

The gathering on February 15 became tense when the city officials tried to talk to the women.
​With additional reporting by Reuters
