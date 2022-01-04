Accessibility links

Kazakh Police Briefly Detain RFE/RL Journalist Covering Energy Price Protest

The acting bureau chief of RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, Kassym Amanozhol, is detained by police in Almaty. January 4, 2022

ALMATY – Kazakh police briefly detained, without explanation, the acting Almaty bureau chief of RFE/RL’s Kazakh-language Service, known locally as Azattyk, who was covering a rally during the third day of protests in the Central Asian nation over a sharp hike in energy prices.

Kasym Amanzhol was filming a rally in the Zhetysu market area of the southeastern part of the city when officers forced him into a car and took him to a police station. He was released a short time later without any explanation.

Protests erupted in the western Kazakh region of Mangystau three days ago over a sudden, dramatic hike in prices for liquefied natural gas (LNG) used in vehicles, and have since spread to cities and towns across the country.

