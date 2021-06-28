Dozens Picket In Kazakhstan, Claiming Flaws In Justice System

NUR-SULTAN -- Dozens of protesters from different parts of Kazakhstan have staged a protest in front of the Prosecutor-General's Office in Nur-Sultan saying court decisions regarding cases launched against them or their relatives were unjust.

The protesters on June 28 formed a chain in front of the Prosecutor-General’s Office, observing social-distancing rules and holding posters, saying "President, Help!"

The demonstrators say they are victims of erroneous court decisions and are demanding new investigations into their cases and retrials.

One of the demonstrators, Dauytbek Moldabekov, told RFE/RL that the protest was staged after a similar protest earlier this month in front of the Supreme Court and meetings with lawmakers failed to bring any results.

There have been similar protests in Nur-Sultan and Kazakhstan's largest city, Almaty in recent years over various cases where protesters said the courts erred in their decisions.

The prosecutor-general's aide, Darkhan Duisenbai, told RFE/RL by phone on June 28 that he had no information about the protest.

International and local rights activists have said for decades that corruption is a major problem in Kazakhstan.

In February, a similar protest was held in front of the presidential office, where demonstrators said that they will turn to international organizations if their demands are not met in the country.