Kazakh President Appoints His Brother-In-Law As Ambassador To Bulgaria

NUR-SULTAN -- Kazakh President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev has appointed his brother-in-law Temirtai Izbastin as Kazakhstan’s ambassador to Bulgaria.



Kazakhstan's presidential press service announced the appointment on November 1.



The 61-year-old Izbastin is the husband of Toqaev's sister Qarlygha Izbastina. He has been working at Kazakhstan's diplomatic missions in other countries since 1994.



Media reports say Toqaev's son, Timur Toqaev, and Izbastin's son, Mukhamed, are the founders of the Abi Petroleum Capital oil company -- a firm that operates in Kazakhstan’s western region of Atyrau.



Toqaev, 66, became Kazakhstan's president after the country's long-time leader, President Nursultan Nazarbaev, announced his surprise resignation in March.



Nazarbaev, 79, spent nearly three decades in power and is still considered to be Kazakhstan's top decision-maker.



Toqaev was inaugurated as president in June after a weakly contested election marred by what international observers called "widespread voting irregularities."