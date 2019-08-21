Accessibility links

Kazakhstan's President, Senior U.S. Official Discuss Ties In Nur-Sultan

U.S. Under Secretary for Political Affairs David Hale attended a summit of five Central Asian countries' Foreign Ministry officials known as the C5+1 format, in Nur-Sultan. (file photo)

Kazakh President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev has discussed ways to develop cooperation with the United States during a meeting with visiting Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale, the presidential office says.

During the August 21 meeting in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, Toqaev and Hale "exchanged views on expanding the strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and the United States, countering terrorism, as well as the socioeconomic recovery of Afghanistan," it said in a statement.

Hale started his four-day official visit to Central Asia on August 20.

On August 21, he attended a summit of five Central Asian countries' Foreign Ministry officials known as the C5+1 format, in Nur-Sultan.

The C5+1 meeting was established in November 2015 "to address common security and environmental challenges, improve regional trade flows, and enhance prospects for U.S. trade and investment with the region."

Hale's next stop will be Tashkent, where he is scheduled to hold talks with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoev and other officials.

