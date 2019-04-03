Kazakh Prosecutors Seek 12-Year Prison Sentence For Former Kyrgyz Lawmaker

BISHKEK -- Kazakh prosecutors have asked a court in Almaty to convict former Kyrgyz lawmaker Damirbek Asylbek-Uulu of smuggling and sentence him to 12 years in prison.



At a hearing on April 3, prosecutors also called for a 15-year prison sentence for defendant Esbol Zhappasov, a Kazakh citizen, and prison terms ranging from seven to 12 years for 10 other defendants in the high-profile case.



Asylbek-Uulu was detained in Kazakhstan in February 2018 along with dozens of suspects including two other Kyrgyz nationals.



He was charged with creating a transnational criminal group and smuggling illegal goods from China to Kazakhstan and Russia -- charges his lawyer, Asqar Baimuratov, contends were fabricated.



Asylbek-Uulu and the 11 other defendants went on trial on October 19.