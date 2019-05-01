Accessibility links

logo-print logo-print
All RFE/RL sites
Search
Previous Next
Breaking News
Kazakhstan

Kazakh Protesters Call For Presidential Election Boycott

Protesters in Almaty rally to demand a fair election and the freeing of political prisoners on May 1.

Dozens of protesters have gathered in the center of two Kazakh cities, calling for the release of all political prisoners and a boycott of the upcoming presidential election.

Kazakhstan is set to hold a snap election on June 9 following the resignation in March of Nursultan Nazarbaev, the authoritarian president who had led Kazakhstan since before it gained independence in the Soviet collapse of 1991.

In Almaty, Kazakhstan's largest city, the protesters gathered in Central Park, where they shouted slogans such as "Shame," "Boycott," "I have a choice," and "Freedom for political prisoners."

In the capital, Nur-Sultan, the demonstrators made similar calls as they rallied near the Astana Concert Hall.

"People are tired" and "down with the government" were among the slogans being shouted.

WATCH: RFE/RL's Kazakh Service reports live:

The unsanctioned demonstrations are being held under increased police presence. No arrests have been reported so far.

  • 16x9 Image

    RFE/RL's Kazakh Service

    RFE/RL's Radio Azattyq has been an important source of information for people in Kazakhstan for decades. Radio Azattyq reports on compelling stories in both Kazakh and Russian and provides a platform for audience engagement and the free exchange of ideas."

Related

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG