Kazakh Village Under Quarantine After Tests Confirm Anthrax

A village near the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, is under quarantine after lab tests confirmed anthrax infections in several people.



The Health Ministry said on August 19 that five residents of the village of Olginka, 100 kilometers east of Nur-Sultan, have been hospitalized in recent days with anthrax symptoms, four of whom tested positive for Bacillus anthracis -- the bacteria that causes the infectious disease.



According to the statement, the situation in the village in the Aqmola region is under the control of the authorities and all necessary measures are being taken to prevent the possible spread of the disease.

In 2016, in nearby Qaraghandy Oblast, two people died as a result of anthrax infections.



According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), domestic and wild animals -- such as cattle, sheep, goats, antelope, and deer -- can become infected by inhaling or ingesting spores in contaminated soil, plants, or water.



The CDC says all types of anthrax infections can cause death if they are not treated with antibiotics.