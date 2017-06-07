Fugitive Kazakh Banker Ablyazov Sentenced To 20 Years In Absentia

ALMATY, Kazakhstan -- A court in Kazakhstan's largest city, Almaty, has sentenced fugitive tycoon and opposition figure Mukhtar Ablyazov to 20 years in prison in absentia.

After a politically charged trial, the court convicted Ablyazov on June 7 of organizing and leading a criminal group, abuse of office, embezzlement, and financial mismanagement. It issued the sentence on the same day.

One of Ablyazov's three lesser-known co-defendants, who were present at the trial, was sentenced to 15 years in prison. The other two were given suspended sentences.

Ablyazov has been living in self-imposed exile in Europe since 2009.

Investigators say he and his subordinates embezzled some $5 billion while running BTA Bank in Kazakhstan. Ablyazov denies it, contending that the case against him is politically motivated.

Ablyazov, who is also wanted in Russia, was arrested in France in 2013 after months on the run.

He was released from jail on December 9 after France's highest administrative court cancelled an order for his extradition to Russia, saying Moscow had made the request for political reasons.

