Accessibility links

logo-print logo-print
All RFE/RL sites
Search
Previous Next
Breaking News
Kazakhstan

'I Was Just Passing By!': A Second Day Of Detentions In Almaty

Police detain a man in the center of Almaty on June 10, 2019. Photo: Petr Trotsenko (RFE/RL)

The day after Kazakhstan's presidential election brought more detentions in the capital, Nur-Sultan, as well as Almaty, Shymkent, and Aktobe. In Almaty, security forces again made arrests on Astana Square, where more than 100 protesters were detained on June 9.

At about 11 a.m., the police blocked the streets near the square where an unauthorized rally was expected to be held. Around 30 people, identified by police as potential rally participants, were detained.

Police detain a man in the center of Almaty, where an unauthorized rally was expected. June 10, 2019.
Police detain a man in the center of Almaty, where an unauthorized rally was expected. June 10, 2019.

Police detain a man on a bicycle in Almaty. June 10, 2019
Police detain a man on a bicycle in Almaty. June 10, 2019

Several bystanders were detained. Police officers forced one man off his bicycle as he was trying to drive through the area cordoned off by security forces. As the cyclist was carried to a police car, he swore and said that he was just passing by.

Police detain a young woman in Almaty's Astana Square. June 10, 2019.
Police detain a young woman in Almaty's Astana Square. June 10, 2019.

A young woman was taken from a park bench. She claimed to be waiting for her mother. She was later released.

An older woman in Astana Square, Almaty, points towards police officers. June 10, 2019.
An older woman in Astana Square, Almaty, points towards police officers. June 10, 2019.

This elderly woman pointed in the direction of a passing police officer. Half an hour before, she was almost detained by police, but she started to feel unwell. Recovering on the bench, she called what was happening around her "chaos."

A man sits on the ground as police move to detain him on Almaty's Astana Square. June 10, 2019
A man sits on the ground as police move to detain him on Almaty's Astana Square. June 10, 2019

This man in an orange T-shirt asked why he was being detained. After some resistance, he was taken to a police wagon.

An injured woman looks out of a police vehicle during detentions in Almaty. June 10, 2019.
An injured woman looks out of a police vehicle during detentions in Almaty. June 10, 2019.

At the end of the second hour of detentions, police dragged two women to a police van. One of them had blood on her wrists and was shouting for help.

An injured woman lies next to a police vehicle during mass detentions in Almaty. June 10, 2019
An injured woman lies next to a police vehicle during mass detentions in Almaty. June 10, 2019

Police opened the door and the injured woman fell onto the ground. A few minutes later, she was taken away by an ambulance.

Police bungle a man into a police van in Almaty. June 10, 2019.
Police bungle a man into a police van in Almaty. June 10, 2019.

On June 9, more than a hundred people were detained on Astana Square after they gathered to protest against the likely outcome of the country's presidential elections.

The authorities later declared the country's interim president, Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev, the handpicked successor of former authoritarian president, Nursultan Nazarbaev, had won with more than 70 percent of the vote.

Police scuffle with protesters in Astana Square, Almaty. June 9, 2019.
Police scuffle with protesters in Astana Square, Almaty. June 9, 2019.

A woman shouts at police during a rally in Almaty, June 9, 2019.
A woman shouts at police during a rally in Almaty, June 9, 2019.

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG