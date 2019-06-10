The day after Kazakhstan's presidential election brought more detentions in the capital, Nur-Sultan, as well as Almaty, Shymkent, and Aktobe. In Almaty, security forces again made arrests on Astana Square, where more than 100 protesters were detained on June 9. At about 11 a.m., the police blocked the streets near the square where an unauthorized rally was expected to be held. Around 30 people, identified by police as potential rally participants, were detained.

​ Several bystanders were detained. Police officers forced one man off his bicycle as he was trying to drive through the area cordoned off by security forces. As the cyclist was carried to a police car, he swore and said that he was just passing by. ​

A young woman was taken from a park bench. She claimed to be waiting for her mother. She was later released.

This elderly woman pointed in the direction of a passing police officer. Half an hour before, she was almost detained by police, but she started to feel unwell. Recovering on the bench, she called what was happening around her "chaos."

This man in an orange T-shirt asked why he was being detained. After some resistance, he was taken to a police wagon.

At the end of the second hour of detentions, police dragged two women to a police van. One of them had blood on her wrists and was shouting for help.

Police opened the door and the injured woman fell onto the ground. A few minutes later, she was taken away by an ambulance.

On June 9, more than a hundred people were detained on Astana Square after they gathered to protest against the likely outcome of the country's presidential elections. The authorities later declared the country's interim president, Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev, the handpicked successor of former authoritarian president, Nursultan Nazarbaev, had won with more than 70 percent of the vote.