Accessibility links

Subscribe
All RFE/RL sites
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Kazakhstan

Massive Blast Destroys Building In Kazakh City

AQTAU, Kazakhstan -- A massive explosion in Kazakhstan’s Caspian Sea port city of Aqtau has completely destroyed a two-story building that housed a cafe.

The Emergency Ministry's directorate in the Manghystau region said the explosion hit the building late in the night on November 7.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

Rescue workers were searching for potential victims under the debris.

Ministry spokesman Talghat Uali said there were no customers in the cafe when the devastating blast occurred.

The moment the blast took place was caught on security cameras and shared online by Internet users.

The blast was felt across the city of around 200,000 people.

  • 16x9 Image

    RFE/RL's Kazakh Service

    RFE/RL's Kazakh Service offers informed and accurate reporting in the Kazakh and Russian languages about issues that matter in Kazakhstan, while providing a dynamic platform for audience engagement and the free exchange of news and ideas.

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG