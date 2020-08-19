Kazakhstan Completes Preclinical Trial Of Domestic Vaccine Against COVID-19

A Kazakh research center has completed preclinical trials of a domestic vaccine against COVID-19, local media reported on August 19, citing the Almaty-based institute’s press service.

The Scientific Research Institute of Biological Safety Problems said on August 19 that the vaccine, QazCovid, had been thoroughly tested on animals.

Administering the vaccine in large doses, the center tested its safety, side effects, and allergic reactions, among other impacts, paving the way for human trials.

The second phase is scheduled to begin in October with clinical trials of QazCovid on 200 volunteers.

The news came as the country’s Health Minister Aleksei Tsoi said Kazakhstan was bracing for a second wave of coronavirus infections in the fall/winter period.

As of August 19, the Central Asian nation reported 103,571 coronavirus infections with 1,415 fatalities.

Based on reporting by Inform.kz and Interfax