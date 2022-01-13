Accessibility links

Aftermath: Peacekeepers And Destruction In Kazakhstan

Scenes of foreign troops and fire damage are seen in Almaty, one week after the deadly unrest that swept Kazakhstan, sparked by a hike in gas prices.

More than 2,000 troops from the Russia-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) were called in by President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev to help stabilize the Central Asian nation following the massive demonstrations.

The exact number of people killed in the violence remains unclear. Although the official death toll was announced as 164, Toqaev has said hundreds of civilians and security forces were killed and injured.
Russian troops from the&nbsp;Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) board a homebound flight at Almaty International Airport. The withdrawal of the Russia-led peacekeeping mission began on January 13, a week after massive protests and violence swept Kazakhstan.&nbsp;
A fire-damaged building and sculpture on Almaty&#39;s central square on January 11.&nbsp;
Belarusian CSTO peacekeepers in Almaty during the official withdrawal ceremony from Kazakhstan on January 13.&nbsp;
The fire-damaged Kazakh national emblem on Almaty&#39;s city hall on January 11.&nbsp;
Armenian CSTO peacekeepers guarding a water-pumping facility in Almaty on January 12.&nbsp;
Blood inside a bullet-riddled car in Almaty on January 10.&nbsp;
Tajik CSTO peacekeepers at a power plant at an unspecified location on January 10.&nbsp;
Locals look at the charred city hall building in Almaty&#39;s central square on January 11.&nbsp;
A Kyrgyz CSTO peacekeeper standing guard outside a power plant in Almaty on January 11.
A detail of a public monument in Almaty depicting Kazakhstan&#39;s first president, Nursultan Nazarbaev, which was smeared with mud during the recent protests.&nbsp;
A woman glances at a Russian CSTO peacekeeper in Almaty on January 11.&nbsp;
An electronics store that was looted during the unrest, photographed on January 9.&nbsp;
Armenian military vehicles photographed in Almaty on January 12.&nbsp;
Two people browse on their phones in front of Almaty&#39;s charred city hall on January 12.&nbsp;
Kazakh troops guard an airport outside Almaty on January 11.&nbsp;
The badly damaged Almaty headquarters of Kazakhstan&#39;s ruling Nur Otan party office. The photo was made on January 8 but released by Reuters on January 12.
Tajik CSTO troops guard an unspecified location in Almaty on January 11.&nbsp;
Damaged ATM machines and payment kiosks in Almaty on January 9.&nbsp;
Armenian CSTO peacekeepers stationed outside a bakery in Almaty on January 11.&nbsp;
A heavily damaged police kiosk in Almaty on January 8.&nbsp;
RFE/RL journalists report the news in 27 languages in 23 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many people cannot get locally: uncensored news, responsible discussion, and open debate.

