Aftermath: Peacekeepers And Destruction In Kazakhstan

Scenes of foreign troops and fire damage are seen in Almaty, one week after thethat swept Kazakhstan, sparked by a hike in gas prices.More than 2,000 troops from the Russia-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) were called in by President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev to help stabilize the Central Asian nation following the massive demonstrations.The exact number of people killed in the violence remains unclear. Although the official death toll was announced as 164, Toqaev has said hundreds of civilians and security forces were killed and injured.